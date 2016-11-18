print logo
Pioneer vendor thanks customers for cancer support

 The Contributor - USA 18 November 2016

Seven years ago, Curtis revolutionised how The Contributor operates by being the first vendor to sell to people in their cars. He is a legend among those who know his story. Now they are supporting him as he faces another battle. Curtis has been living with bone and bladder cancer for a year, but he has received both practical and financial support from his customers. “It’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I’m telling you, I could have not made it without the support of my customers,” he says. (783 Words) - By Amelia Ferrell Knisely

Con_Curtis Pioneer Vendor

Pioneering vendor Curtis shares his gratitude to his customers for all their support in helping him face his cancer battle.  Credit: The Contributor

