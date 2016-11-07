President Trump: street papers respond

The world was shocked following Donald Trump’s surprise win in the U.S. Presidential election last week, and the street paper movement was no exception. We collect reactions from across the network including voices from: Spare Change News, Street Sense, BISS, L'Itinéraire, Hus Forbi, and more. "I want to thank Obama for the phone and the healthcare. Being homeless, it is frustrating to have Trump as our president. He doesn't have interest for the people. For our safety," said Street Sense vendor Joe Jackson. If you would like to add your voice to this article, please email laura@insp.ngo (2504 Words) - By INSP Network