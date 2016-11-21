Seattle’s transitional housing project: a tiny village big on pride

This summer, Vice Chair of the King County Democrats, Omaha Sternberg, created controversy by joining an online debate on a proposal to send Seattle’s homeless population to an island. Sternberg’s words fuelled a backlash which raised the question: how much does the homeless community feel welcome in Washington state’s largest county? Real Change’ editorial team asked people living in Seattle’s transitional housing community about their experiences of homelessness compared to living in the village. “Having a Tiny House Village in a community not only helps create hope and stability for its residents, it is an efficient use of space and a colourful addition to a neighbourhood,” said resident, Tony D. (1080 Words) - By Aaron Burkhalter