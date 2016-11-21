print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Seattle’s transitional housing project: a tiny village big on pride

 Real Change - USA 21 November 2016

This summer, Vice Chair of the King County Democrats, Omaha Sternberg, created controversy by joining an online debate on a proposal to send Seattle’s homeless population to an island. Sternberg’s words fuelled a backlash which raised the question: how much does the homeless community feel welcome in Washington state’s largest county? Real Change’ editorial team asked people living in Seattle’s transitional housing community about their experiences of homelessness compared to living in the village. “Having a Tiny House Village in a community not only helps create hope and stability for its residents, it is an efficient use of space and a colourful addition to a neighbourhood,” said resident, Tony D. (1080 Words) - By Aaron Burkhalter

RC_Seattle Tiny Village 1

Nickelsville’s Tiny House Village in Seattle’s central district acts as transitional homes for people stepping from homelessness to more permanent housing. Credit: Andrea Sassenrath

RC_Seattle Tiny Village 2

Sheila Jackson, one of the residents of Seattle’s Nickelsville’s Tiny House Village.Credit: Andrea Sassenrath

RC_Seattle Tiny Village 3

Sheila Jackson says that the opportunity to live in Nickelsville’s Tiny House Village gives her family a chance to stay together and live in a place that is enriched with community. Credit: Andrea Sassenrath

RC_Seattle Tiny Village 4

Nickelsville’s Tiny House Village has a communal kitchen (pictured) as well as its own security system. Credit: Andrea Sassenrath


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo