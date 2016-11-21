print logo
Six million sales and counting for Nashville street paper

 INSP 21 November 2016

Nashville weekly paper The Contributor launched in 2007 and has since trained more than 2,800 people to be vendors. They've just hit six million sales. “Two things keep our organisation moving forward,” says Managing Editor, Amelia Ferrell Knisely, “the hard work of our vendors and the community of Nashville.” (480 Words) - By Laura Kelly

The cover of The Contrubutor's special edition. Courtesy of The Contributor

Pioneering vendor Curtis shares his gratitude to his customers for all their support in helping him face his cancer battle. Credit: The Contributor


