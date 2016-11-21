Six million sales and counting for Nashville street paper

INSP 21 November 2016

Nashville weekly paper The Contributor launched in 2007 and has since trained more than 2,800 people to be vendors. They've just hit six million sales. “Two things keep our organisation moving forward,” says Managing Editor, Amelia Ferrell Knisely, “the hard work of our vendors and the community of Nashville.” (480 Words) - By Laura Kelly

