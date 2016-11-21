Soft heart, hard punch: Swiss world champion boxer Aniya Seki’s journey to the top

Fellow boxers describe Swiss female boxer Aniya Seki as having “the heart of a samurai”. Extremely shy, with the exception of when she steps into the ring, her inner strength comes from winning her battle against bulimia and having learned from her Japanese father to play tough when it mattered. Surprise visits 37-year-old Seki at one of her gruelling training sessions in Bern - ahead of her next bout in December, when she will defend one of her two World Championship titles. (1013 Words) - By Claudia Langenegger