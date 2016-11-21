print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Soft heart, hard punch: Swiss world champion boxer Aniya Seki’s journey to the top

 Surprise - Switzerland 21 November 2016

Fellow boxers describe Swiss female boxer Aniya Seki as having “the heart of a samurai”. Extremely shy, with the exception of when she steps into the ring, her inner strength comes from winning her battle against bulimia and having learned from her Japanese father to play tough when it mattered. Surprise visits 37-year-old Seki at one of her gruelling training sessions in Bern - ahead of her next bout in December, when she will defend one of her two World Championship titles. (1013 Words) - By Claudia Langenegger

SUP_Bern’s Female Boxer Aniya Seki

Swiss Aniya Seki has won more bouts than any other female boxer in the sports’ history. She is world champion of the Global Boxing Union (GBU) and Womens’ International Boxing Federation (WIBF), as well as holding the silver belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC).  Credit: Annette Boutellier

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo