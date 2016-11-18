Street Roots’ Cole Merkel wins Skidmore Prize for work with vendors
Street Roots’ inspiring Vendor Program Director, Cole Merkel has been awarded the Willamette Week Give!Guide 2016 Skidmore Prize for his tireless work in supporting the Portland paper’s 150 vendors. “The vendors are by far the most inspiring people I've ever met,” says Cole. “Every single day 150 men and women are selling the paper to make a better life for themselves. This award goes out to the vendors.” (818 Words) - By Laura Kelly
On receiving his award, Cole said: "Working with people experiencing homelessness and severe poverty can be traumatizing and I am so grateful I get to work with such a supportive staff." Credit: Thomas Teal
Cole added following receiving his award, "It's always fun to be in a room of peers who are working to make this city and this world a better place.”Credit: Thomas Teal
Street Roots' Cole Merkel (centre) pictured with his Willamette Week Give!Guide 2016 Skidmore Prize alongside fellow award-winners of the event in Portland.Credit: Thomas Teal
Cole Merkel making his prizewinning speech. "Ultimately, this award goes out to the 150 men and women who sell Street Roots every single day. I am honoured to be your supervisor, your mentor and your friend."Credit: Thomas Teal
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news