City of New York sued by Philadelphia’s Homeless Advocacy Project over denial of homeless rights

The Homeless Advocacy Project, a non-profit legal services organisation in Philadelphia, is suing New York City for their refusal to issue birth certificates to NYC-born residents of Philly. The project has deemed NYC’s action unconstitutional, saying the case highlights the frustrating Catch-22 situation faced by Philadelphians affected by homeless born in New York City. One Step Away speaks to HAP’s Executive Director, Marsha Cohen, who says, “The people we are trying to help have a desperate need for essential services such as housing, medical treatment, and employment.” (1400 Words) - By Alexis Wright-Whitle