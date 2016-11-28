print logo
City of New York sued by Philadelphia’s Homeless Advocacy Project over denial of homeless rights

 One Step Away - USA 28 November 2016

The Homeless Advocacy Project, a non-profit legal services organisation in Philadelphia, is suing New York City for their refusal to issue birth certificates to NYC-born residents of Philly. The project has deemed NYC’s action unconstitutional, saying the case highlights the frustrating Catch-22 situation faced by Philadelphians affected by homeless born in New York City. One Step Away speaks to HAP’s Executive Director, Marsha Cohen, who says, “The people we are trying to help have a desperate need for essential services such as housing, medical treatment, and employment.” (1400 Words) - By Alexis Wright-Whitle

OSA_New York City Has Been Served 1

The Homeless Advocacy Project hosted a Birth Certificate Clinic earlier in the year, with pro bono volunteers from seven corporations and six law firms and prepared birth certificates for 197 clients. Courtesy of One Step Away

