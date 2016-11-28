Climate finance for farmers key to averting one billion hungry people

Moroccan farmer Ahmed Khiat reveals the predicament of agricultural smallholders in nations that have experienced challenges due to severe ongoing drought. Khiat comes from a long line of farmers but as profits fall, his sons prefer to work in the city. In the meantime, director-general of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, José Graziano da Silva, says, “We need to find new sources of funding for farmers. We project that we may be soon see one billion hungry people in the world if we don’t act strongly to tackle climate change.” (1038 Words) - By Fabíola Ortiz