Dining for one euro: Salerno’s social restaurant is no soup kitchen

 Scarp de' tenis - Italy 28 November 2016

Taking its name from the ancient Greek word for ‘hope’, Elpis is Salerno’s first social restaurant. It opens daily in a busy neighbourhood of the southern Italian city. To qualify, potential service users engage with a local support service, which issues a card entitling them to one meal a day for just one euro. “The social restaurant is not a form of welfarism,” says Maurizio Caporaso, vice-president of the non-profit behind the idea. “It is a helping hand, a way of sharing responsibility.” (836 Words) - By Stefania Marin

Caption: The cutting of the ribbon by Minister of Labour and Social Policies minister Giuliano Poletti at the opening of Salerno's first one euro restaurant.Credit: Courtesy of Scarp de’ Tenis

Volunteers from the association L’Abbraccio distribute meals during the arrival of migrants in Salerno. Credit: Courtesy of Scarp de’ Tenis


