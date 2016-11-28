Dining for one euro: Salerno’s social restaurant is no soup kitchen

Taking its name from the ancient Greek word for ‘hope’, Elpis is Salerno’s first social restaurant. It opens daily in a busy neighbourhood of the southern Italian city. To qualify, potential service users engage with a local support service, which issues a card entitling them to one meal a day for just one euro. “The social restaurant is not a form of welfarism,” says Maurizio Caporaso, vice-president of the non-profit behind the idea. “It is a helping hand, a way of sharing responsibility.” (836 Words) - By Stefania Marin