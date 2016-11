Global vendors share their hopes and fears for 2017

INSP 22 November 2016

From the streets of Thessaloniki to downtown Dallas, in 2016 more than 27,000 people facing homelessness and unemployment earned an income by selling their local street paper. Ahead of Christmas, they reflect on their hopes and fears for 2017 – and call on governments worldwide to do more to help homeless people. (5842 Words) - By INSP

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news