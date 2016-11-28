Human rights groups encouraged by vote to unblock UN LGBTI expert

Human rights groups have applauded a UN vote to reaffirm the right of a newly appointed expert addressing violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to continue his work. A group of African nations had sought to suspend the research of Thai law professor Vitit Muntarbhorn, claiming that the appointment threatened their sovereignty, but their argument was rejected. “We are encouraged by this voting result and in the confirmation that states believe in the mechanisms of the Human Rights Council,” said OutRight Action International’s Executive Director Jessica Stern. (551 Words) - By Tharanga Yakupitiyage