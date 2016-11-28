Learning English in Korea’s Freedom Village

Reuters 28 November 2016
Daesungdong Elementary School is located in Korea’s Demilitarised Zone – once described by former U.S. President Bill Clinton as “the scariest place on Earth”. It is where 11-year-old Lee Su-jin and her classmates get their education. Despite the political tension that hangs over Freedom Village, places at the school are coveted across South Korea as children have a rare opportunity to learn English from American soldiers based in the zone. “People are worried about us, but soldiers are with us, and we do evacuation drills. I don't think there is anything to be scared or worried about,” says Su-jin. (485 Words) - By Kim Hong-Ji
