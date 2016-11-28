print logo
Learning English in Korea’s Freedom Village

 Reuters 28 November 2016

Daesungdong Elementary School is located in Korea’s Demilitarised Zone – once described by former U.S. President Bill Clinton as “the scariest place on Earth”. It is where 11-year-old Lee Su-jin and her classmates get their education. Despite the political tension that hangs over Freedom Village, places at the school are coveted across South Korea as children have a rare opportunity to learn English from American soldiers based in the zone. “People are worried about us, but soldiers are with us, and we do evacuation drills. I don't think there is anything to be scared or worried about,” says Su-jin. (485 Words) - By Kim Hong-Ji

Bryan Waite, a US navy officer based in JSA area for U.N. command, high-fives children at the Daesungdong Elementary School, a school inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A soldier stands at the Daesungdong Elementary School, a school inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji


