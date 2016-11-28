Our vendors: Janick Webb (Street Roots, Portland, USA)

Street Roots vendor Janick Webb is a life coach on Portland’s streets. With his positive mental attitude, he stays upbeat despite periods of debilitating physical pain which often end with ambulance trips to hospital. “I stay positive by recognising the negatives first,” he says. “Get those out of the way, and figure out how to change the things you can change.” The money he currently earns selling Street Roots is going towards a permanent home in the New Mexico city of Truth or Consequences. (911 Words) - By Leonora Ko