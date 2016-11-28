Queen Máxima of the Netherlands: this is my small attempt to help people

In an exclusive interview to mark the 20th anniversary of Dutch street paper Straatjournaal, vendor Evert van den Brink talks to Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. As UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon’s Special Advocate - and a regular street paper buyer - she speaks candidly about her role in teaching people how to avoid crippling debt through the financial education platform, Money Wise. She says, “Everywhere in the world – including the Netherlands – there are people who have been left behind, who have become invisible. I hope this will help them become involved in society again. This is my small attempt to help people.” --PLEASE NOTE THAT DUE TO DUTCH GOVERNMENTAL RESTRICTIONS, THIS ARTICLE IS ONLY AVAILABLE IN DUTCH, ENGLISH AND SPANISH. INSP APOLOGISES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE.-- (2556 Words) - By Floor de Booys