Queen Máxima of the Netherlands: this is my small attempt to help people

 Straatjournaal - The Netherlands 28 November 2016

In an exclusive interview to mark the 20th anniversary of Dutch street paper Straatjournaal, vendor Evert van den Brink talks to Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. As UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon’s Special Advocate - and a regular street paper buyer - she speaks candidly about her role in teaching people how to avoid crippling debt through the financial education platform, Money Wise. She says, “Everywhere in the world – including the Netherlands – there are people who have been left behind, who have become invisible. I hope this will help them become involved in society again. This is my small attempt to help people.” --PLEASE NOTE THAT DUE TO DUTCH GOVERNMENTAL RESTRICTIONS, THIS ARTICLE IS ONLY AVAILABLE IN DUTCH, ENGLISH AND SPANISH. INSP APOLOGISES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE.-- (2556 Words) - By Floor de Booys

STJ_Queen Maxima Interview 1

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands pictured with Straatjournaal vendor Evert van den Brink during their exclusive interview to mark the 20th anniversary of the Dutch street paper. Credit: Gwendelyn Luijk

STJ_Queen Maxima Interview 2

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands pictured in the garden of her home in Wassenaar. In her interview with Straatjournaal vendor Evert van den Brink, she reveals she buys street papers from vendors at her local supermarket.Credit: Gwendelyn Luijk


