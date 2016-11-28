Serbia’s bungalow cemeteries

Reuters 28 November 2016

From above, the Serbian village of Smoljinac looks like any normal small residential area. On closer inspection, the buildings turn out to be purpose-built bungalows where the deceased are memorialised. Inside the cosy cabins are furnished rooms full of wreaths and funeral paraphernalia, with family crypts buried below. The Serbian Orthodox Church turns a blind eye to the conspicuous chapels as many of their owners are big benefactors. (422 Words) - By Aleksandar Vasovic

