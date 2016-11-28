Single mother charts her own path out of homelessness

Faced with the choice of living with an abusive partner or being homeless, young mother Carla chose the latter. In escaping her violent abuser, she found self-determination and sufficiency thanks to the stringent conditions she followed at Alternative House: Assisting Young Mothers in Virginia State. With their support, Carla has carved her own professional path, working her way up from odd jobs to landing a steady spot as an administrative subcontractor. “You can have a lot of opportunities and resources available to you, but if you don’t know how to use them the best way you can, it doesn’t matter how much people are trying to help you,” Carla says. (1362 Words) - By Matt Delaney