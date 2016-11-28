Step by Step: Hinz&Kunzt supports integration for East Europeans

Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 28 November 2016

Hinz&Kunzt is one of the first destinations for East Europeans arriving in the German city of Hamburg. Unfortunately, demand for vendor places far outstrips supply explains editor-in-chief, Birgit Müller. Delving further into the issues facing migrants, Hinz&Kunzt’s Romanian-born social worker Ana-Maria Ilisiu shares what it’s like to work on the frontline - and why she believes children are the best hope of preventing a new generation of homelessness. (847 Words) - By Birgit Müller and Jonas Füllner

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news