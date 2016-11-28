print logo
Still giving Denver’s homeless a Voice after 20 years

 INSP 28 November 2016

The very first issue of the Denver Voice was put together on a single typewriter in 1996. Now a veteran of the street paper network, it has withstood two decades of staff changes and financial troubles to offer employment to more than 4,000 people. As the paper celebrates 20 years of helping Colorado’s homeless move off the street and into other jobs, INSP takes a look back at its journey. (658 Words) - By Eleanor Susan Lim

INSP_20 Years of Denver Voice 3

Denver Voice vendor Rodney Woolfolk. To date, the Voice has employed 4329 people. Credit: Denver Voice

INSP_20 Years of Denver Voice 2

A selection of Denver Voice covers from the last 20 years. Credit: Denver Voice

INSP_20 Years of Denver Voice 1

An infographic charting the history of the Denver Voice. Credit: Morgan Kinney

INSP_20 Years of Denver Voice 4

Raelene Johnson says the Voice never cared about her past. “This is so much more dignified than holding up a sign.” Credit: Denver Voice

INSP_20 Years of Denver Voice 5

John Alexander has been a vendor for eight years. "I've taken advantage of every opportunity." Credit: Denver Voice


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members).

