Still giving Denver’s homeless a Voice after 20 years

The very first issue of the Denver Voice was put together on a single typewriter in 1996. Now a veteran of the street paper network, it has withstood two decades of staff changes and financial troubles to offer employment to more than 4,000 people. As the paper celebrates 20 years of helping Colorado’s homeless move off the street and into other jobs, INSP takes a look back at its journey. (658 Words) - By Eleanor Susan Lim