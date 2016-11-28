print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Still wild about Harry: why Pottermania isn’t going anywhere soon

 The Big Issue Australia 28 November 2016

In 2016, the Harry Potter universe has ridden its broomstick right back into fashion. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is riding high at the box office, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child landed in the West End. But for many, including some keen folks who’ve brought Qiuidditch into real life, Broomstick Training never left the zeitgeist. The Big Issue Australia’s Annabel Brady-Brown may have well and truly outgrown her wizarding robes, but she argues that we still need Harry. (1214 Words) - By Annabel Brady-Brown

BIA_Return of Happy Potter Magic 1

A view of The Palace Theatre where the Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts One and Two play is being staged, in London in 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

BIA_Return of Happy Potter Magic 2

Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during the opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Credit: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

BIA_Return of Happy Potter Magic 3

Author J.K. Rowling poses for a portrait while publicising her latest book release at Lincoln Center in New York. Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo