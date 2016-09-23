print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Charlotte protests: vendor’s view from epicentre of unrest

 Speak Up Zine - USA 23 September 2016

Edward Smalls sells Speak Up magazine every weekday in uptown Charlotte. This puts him in close proximity to the epicenter of the heated protests that exploded in the aftermath of the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. On the morning of 22 September, following a violent night of protest that left one dead, Edward talked with Speak Up editor Matt Shaw about the protests, gun violence, and his own story. (1876 Words) - By Matt Shaw

SUP_Charlotte4

Speak Up vendor Edward Smalls' pitch was near the unrest in Charlotte.Credit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte1

Speak Up vendor Edward Smalls witnessed the unrest in Charlotte after the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.Credit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte2

Speak Up vendor Edward SmallsCredit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte5

"It was just terrible uptown." - Speak Up vendor Edward SmallsCredit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte6

Speak Up vendor Edward Smalls lost his son to gun violence.Credit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte7

Speak Up vendor Edward Smalls feels that things fell apart after his divorce.Credit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte8

Speak Up vendor Edward Smalls sorts his papers, ready to sell.Credit: Speak Up

SUP_Charlotte3

Edward Smalls sells Speak Up in Charlotte, North CarolinaCredit: Speak Up


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo