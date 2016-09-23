Charlotte protests: vendor’s view from epicentre of unrest

Speak Up Zine - USA 23 September 2016

Edward Smalls sells Speak Up magazine every weekday in uptown Charlotte. This puts him in close proximity to the epicenter of the heated protests that exploded in the aftermath of the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. On the morning of 22 September, following a violent night of protest that left one dead, Edward talked with Speak Up editor Matt Shaw about the protests, gun violence, and his own story. (1876 Words) - By Matt Shaw

