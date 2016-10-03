Daniel Radcliffe: "Maybe being dead isn’t so bad after all"

The actor formerly known as Harry Potter continues his transformation with two very different films out this month - thriller Imperium and surreal comedy-drama Swiss Army Man. The Big Issue talks to Radcliffe about his roles as a FBI undercover agent getting close to white supremacists in America and a corpse washed up on a desert island. Strangely at ease as a dead man, Radcliffe says, “I feel like a lot more actors would have wanted to play a corpse if they’d read this script and seen how imaginative and crazy and brilliant it was.” (1432 Words) - By Steven Mackenzie