Daniel Radcliffe: "Maybe being dead isn’t so bad after all"

 The Big Issue UK 03 October 2016

The actor formerly known as Harry Potter continues his transformation with two very different films out this month - thriller Imperium and surreal comedy-drama Swiss Army Man. The Big Issue talks to Radcliffe about his roles as a FBI undercover agent getting close to white supremacists in America and a corpse washed up on a desert island. Strangely at ease as a dead man, Radcliffe says, “I feel like a lot more actors would have wanted to play a corpse if they’d read this script and seen how imaginative and crazy and brilliant it was.” (1432 Words) - By Steven Mackenzie

English actor Daniel Radcliffe sees two of his latest movie roles released this month... Swiss Army Man and Imperium. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

