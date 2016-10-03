From banker to trucker: one man’s 40-tonne journey with Beethoven for company

Surprise - Switzerland 03 October 2016

Not satisfied with a banking career, Jean-Paul Klauser escaped the rat race by realising his boyhood dream of “moving huge vehicles around”. While still working at Credit Suisse in Zurich, he trained for his HGV license in the early morning hours before work. Having grown up with classical music and literature, Klauser chats to Surprise’ Stefan Michel about the beauty of listening to Beethoven in his trucker cab while carrying 40-tonne loads across the city. (1003 Words) - By Stefan Michel

Jean-Paul Klauser was not happy in his banking career. Two years ago, he decided to realise his boyhood dream and now enjoys driving lorries around the country. Credit: Roland Soldi

