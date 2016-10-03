Homeless then and now: street paper’s history to be displayed in Danish Welfare Museum

Danish street paper Hus Forbi is the focus of a new show in the Danish Welfare Museum from 4 October. Marking 20 years of the paper, the aim is to give an insight into everyday life for a street paper vendor. One of Hus Forbi's current vendors Jensine visited the museum to find out what it was like to be homeless in the ‘not so good old days.’ ( Words) - By By Jensine Jensen and Poul Struve Nielsen