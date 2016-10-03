Homeless then and now: street paper’s history to be displayed in Danish Welfare Museum
Danish street paper Hus Forbi is the focus of a new show in the Danish Welfare Museum from 4 October. Marking 20 years of the paper, the aim is to give an insight into everyday life for a street paper vendor. One of Hus Forbi's current vendors Jensine visited the museum to find out what it was like to be homeless in the ‘not so good old days.’ ( Words) - By By Jensine Jensen and Poul Struve Nielsen
Hus Forbi vendor Jensine with Svendborg Welfare Museum supervisor Sarah Smed at the start of their tourCredit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Jensine inside the isolation room of the former poorhouse with one of the chamber pots that residents used to scrape the inside of the door.Credit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Jensine reads a report written about a 19-year-old girl written by the poorhouse inspector describing her as 'under the circumstances having no ability to provide.’Credit: Mette Kramer Kristensen
Jensine was emotionally moved by coming close to what life was like in the former Svendborg poorhouse.Credits: Mette Kramer Kristensen
