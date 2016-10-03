Hundreds gather in D.C. to spread the love at event organised by former Street Sense vendor

Hundreds gathered in Washington D.C.’s Franklin Square Park for a community event organised by former Street Sense vendor Don Gardner. The gathering featured music, prayer, entertainment, food and clothing donations. Don’s aim is to provide entertainment and spiritual fulfilment as well as food and clothing for those who need it. Despite the positivity of the event, the founder of recently formed Real Love Ministry believes more must be done. “They need heart surgery. They need brain surgery. People are hurting here,” said Gardner. (741 Words) - By Elli Bloomberg