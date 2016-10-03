print logo
Murders, crackdown create lingering climate of fear in Bangladesh

 IPS 03 October 2016

Scores of atheist writers, bloggers, publishers, gay activists and religious figures have been murdered by suspected Islamist militants in Bangladesh in the past few years. IPS investigates the ensuing climate of fear and speaks to the father of murdered writer Avijit Roy. (1179 Words) - By Amy Fallon

IPS_Bangladesh 1

Ajoy Roy, the father of Bangladeshi writer Avijit Roy, who was murdered in 2015.Credit: Amy Fallon/IPS

IPS_Bangladesh 2

Maruf Rosul, a Bangladeshi writer and activist who has received death threats from Islamic militants for his blog posts. Credit: Amy Fallon/IPS


