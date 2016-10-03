No big shift in U.S. flood patterns despite climate change: study

Reuters 03 October 2016

Though there have been heavier rains in the U.S. due to global warming, a new study has shown that there has been no countrywide shift in flooding patterns. It is hoped that the study will help focus resources to deal with a changing climate. (313 Words) - By Ian Simpson

A man wades through a flooded street in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016 Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

