Nota Bene: Slovakia’s sole street paper celebrates its 15th year

INSP 03 October 2016

Slovakia’s only street paper toasted its birthday with staff, vendors and friends. “It’s helped me to survive from day to day,” vendor Silvia said of the paper. (300 Words) - By Cat Cochrane

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news