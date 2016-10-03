Nota Bene: Slovakia’s sole street paper celebrates its 15th year
Slovakia’s only street paper toasted its birthday with staff, vendors and friends. “It’s helped me to survive from day to day,” vendor Silvia said of the paper. (300 Words) - By Cat Cochrane
Slovakia's only street paper based in Bratislava celebrated its 15th birthday with a specially designed cake.Credit: Vladimir Simicek
Staff, vendors and customers gathered for an outdoor party celebration for Nota Bene's 15th birthday in Bratislava.Credit: Vladimir Simicek
Over 200 people enjoyed the all-day outdoor celebrations to mark street paper Nota Bene's 15th birthday in Bratislava.Credit: Vladimir Simicek
Chief editor of Nota Bene Sandra Tordová chats with guests at the street paper's 15th birthday party celebrations.Credit: Vladimir Simicek
Funny Fellows were just one of the entertainment acts at Nota Bene's 15th birthday celebrations.Credit: Vladimir Simicek
Celebrations went on into the late evening as Nota Bene staff and vendors partied in style.Credit: Vladimir Simicek
A collage of the Nota Bene's 15th birthday party celebrationsCredit: Vladimir Simicek
