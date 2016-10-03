print logo
Nota Bene: Slovakia’s sole street paper celebrates its 15th year

 INSP 03 October 2016

Slovakia’s only street paper toasted its birthday with staff, vendors and friends. “It’s helped me to survive from day to day,” vendor Silvia said of the paper. (300 Words) - By Cat Cochrane

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 5

Slovakia's only street paper based in Bratislava celebrated its 15th birthday with a specially designed cake.Credit: Vladimir Simicek

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 1

Staff, vendors and customers gathered for an outdoor party celebration for Nota Bene's 15th birthday in Bratislava.Credit: Vladimir Simicek

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 2

Over 200 people enjoyed the all-day outdoor celebrations to mark street paper Nota Bene's 15th birthday in Bratislava.Credit: Vladimir Simicek

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 3

Chief editor of Nota Bene Sandra Tordová chats with guests at the street paper's 15th birthday party celebrations.Credit: Vladimir Simicek

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 4

Funny Fellows were just one of the entertainment acts at Nota Bene's 15th birthday celebrations.Credit: Vladimir Simicek

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 6

Celebrations went on into the late evening as Nota Bene staff and vendors partied in style.Credit: Vladimir Simicek

INSP_Nota Bene 15th 7 (Collage)

A collage of the Nota Bene's 15th birthday party celebrationsCredit: Vladimir Simicek


