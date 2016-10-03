Our vendors: Alberto Marzorati (Scarp de’ tenis, Italy)

After living on the street, former Scarp de’ tenis vendor Alberto now has a home and a job. As a natural introvert he admits that selling the street paper helped him more than find work and a roof over his head. “If I hadn't spent a year with Scarp in 2015, I would probably still be sleeping at San Giovanni station,” says Alberto. (363 Words) - By Scarp de’ tenis staff writer

