Our vendors: Juan Pablo Mendoza (Hecho en B.s A.s, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

His name is Juan Pablo Mendoza but everybody calls him Balú. The 32-year-old vendor is proud of his ‘number 2632’ badge given to him by Argentinian street paper Hecho en B.s A.s [Made in Buenos Aires]. You’ll find Balú wearing his badge and selling the paper six days a week on one of Buenos Aires’ busiest thoroughfares. He says, “My goal is to work until I’ve sold the last copy. I’m not going home until I’ve sold it.” (418 Words) - By Paulina Río