Picture story: WHO says 338 killed in eastern Aleppo in past few weeks

 Reuters 03 October 2016

The fighting in Syria's besieged enclave of eastern Aleppo has killed 338 people in the past few weeks, including 106 children, while 846 have been injured, including 261 children, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday. "We are asking for four things: stop the killing, stop attacks on health care, let the sick and wounded out and let the aid in," WHO's head of emergency risk management and humanitarian response told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. Editing by Gareth Jones (78 Words) - By Tom Miles

Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria.Credit: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016.Credit: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria.Credit: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail


