Puuhonua O Waianae: Hawaii’s refuge for the homeless, by the homeless

Spare Change News - USA 03 October 2016

In Hawaii, the per capita homeless rate is the highest of all American states. The figures are so high, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, declared a state of emergency last October. In the Puuhonua O Waianae camp residents have supported each other to help 200 people transition from canvas tents to permanent housing. Spare Change News talks to its matriarch and mediator Twinkle Borge. (1191 Words) - By Alexander Deedy

