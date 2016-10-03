print logo
Puuhonua O Waianae: Hawaii’s refuge for the homeless, by the homeless

 Spare Change News - USA 03 October 2016

In Hawaii, the per capita homeless rate is the highest of all American states. The figures are so high, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, declared a state of emergency last October. In the Puuhonua O Waianae camp residents have supported each other to help 200 people transition from canvas tents to permanent housing. Spare Change News talks to its matriarch and mediator Twinkle Borge. (1191 Words) - By Alexander Deedy

SCN_Hawaii Homeless Camp 1

Twinkle Borge, matriarch and mediator within the Puuhonua O Waianae homeless camp.Credit: Alexander Deedy

SCN_Hawaii Homeless Camp 2

A pathway through the Puuhonua O Waianae homeless camp in Hawaii.Credit: Alexander Deedy

SCN_Hawaii Homeless Camp 3

Brenda Cruz, who says she has been living in the Puuhonua O Waianae camp longer than anyone, washes her clothes in an old cooler on the beach. Credit: Alexander Deedy


