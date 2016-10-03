print logo
The German banking co-operative supporting poor people to set up successful businesses

 HEMPELS - Germany 03 October 2016

The Oikocredit co-operative lends money to poor people worldwide for minor business projects. Since it was founded in Germany in 1975, its members have raised an investment figure of more than €1 billion. Ecuadorian couple Elena and Vincente run one of the approximately 800 businesses worldwide who have had support from the co-op. They have gone from living in poverty to successfully producing and selling pastries at their local market. (536 Words) - By Peter Brandhorst

Vicente from Ecuador, who benefited from a micro loan and now has a successful business producing and selling pastries.Credit: HEMPELS

Ralf Diez and Heiner Möhring from Förderkreis NorddeutschlandCredit: HEMPELS


