The German banking co-operative supporting poor people to set up successful businesses

HEMPELS - Germany 03 October 2016
The Oikocredit co-operative lends money to poor people worldwide for minor business projects. Since it was founded in Germany in 1975, its members have raised an investment figure of more than €1 billion. Ecuadorian couple Elena and Vincente run one of the approximately 800 businesses worldwide who have had support from the co-op. They have gone from living in poverty to successfully producing and selling pastries at their local market. (536 Words) - By Peter Brandhorst
