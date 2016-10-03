Ukrainians turn ammunition into art to depict horrors of civil war

Reuters 03 October 2016

Two Ukrainian artists explain how they have turned bullets, shell cases and shrapnel into art. Daniel Green and Daria Marchenko use the “energy” of the country’s civil war to create works that are due to tour the U.S. (182 Words) - By Margaryta Chornokondratenko

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news