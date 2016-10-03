print logo
Ukrainians turn ammunition into art to depict horrors of civil war

 Reuters 03 October 2016

Two Ukrainian artists explain how they have turned bullets, shell cases and shrapnel into art. Daniel Green and Daria Marchenko use the “energy” of the country’s civil war to create works that are due to tour the U.S. (182 Words) - By Margaryta Chornokondratenko

Reuters_Ukrainian Ammunition to Art 1

Artist Daria Marchenko gives comments to journalists near the artwork 'Heart of War' made of bullet and shell cartridges from the frontline of a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, shoulder straps and other military items, at a studio in Kiev, Ukraine.Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters_Ukrainian Ammunition to Art 2

Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine.Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich


