US pro-abortion league president talks about the high stakes of women’s reproductive freedoms

 Street Roots - USA 03 October 2016

As the first person to speak about abortion issues at a US national political convention, Ilyse Hogue did something that was unthinkable to many. The president of the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America (NARAL), argued “the stakes are high for women’s reproductive freedoms”. Abortion remains a highly divisive subject in the US, and her unapologetic words struck a chord with women who’ve felt ashamed of terminating their pregnancies. Street Roots’ Emily Green delves further behind the Hogue’s Democratic National Convention speech in this in-depth interview. (2800 Words) - By Emily Green

The president of the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America Ilyse Hogue gestures as she leaves the stage at the Democratic National Convention in PhiladelphiaCredit: Reuters/Gary Cameron

Ilyse Hogue, president of the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League Pro-Choice America.Credit: NARAL Pro-Choice America


