Amid South Africa’s drought, proposed mine raises fears of wetlands impact

Controversy continues amid one of South Africa’s worst droughts in recorded history, as its government continues to permit the construction of new coal mines and power plants in protected land areas. One mine in particular has come under scrutiny, having received the permission to operate in a high yield water area of special environmental importance. The mining companies argue that the new mines will create jobs and sustainability, but locals and scientists are concerned about the effects of further water shortages on communities and ecosystems. (1046 Words) - By Mark Olalde