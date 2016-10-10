Clean Clothes Collective: Buenos Aires’ ethical movement aiming to stitch in the right direction
Founded in Buenos Aires, Clean Clothes Collective is a movement of 20 slavery-free fashion brands. It seeks to eliminate labour exploitation and dangerous practice in textile factories that fail to meet legal ethical and environmental standards. Hecho en Bs. As. unstitches the tragic history of their city’s garment sweatshops, and reveals the catalyst that spurred a generation of designers to promote responsible consumption. (995 Words) - By Roberta Rios
Clean Clothes Collective shares open-source know-how with fashion designers and factories in Buenos Aires.Credit: Roberta Rios
Clean Clothes Collective is a network of people committed to creating a dignified and responsible textile industry.Credit: Roberta Rios
Clean Clothes Collective has brought together more than 20 brands that produce clothing free of slave labour.Credit: Roberta Rios
Clean Clothes Collective allows the meeting of independent fashion designers and provides an information service to consumers,Credit: Roberta Rios
Raising awareness of the 3,000 sweatshops and 25,000 garment workers employed in slavery conditions in Buenos Aires.Credit: Roberta Rios
