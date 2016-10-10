Clean Clothes Collective: Buenos Aires’ ethical movement aiming to stitch in the right direction

Hecho en Buenos Aires - Argentina 10 October 2016

Founded in Buenos Aires, Clean Clothes Collective is a movement of 20 slavery-free fashion brands. It seeks to eliminate labour exploitation and dangerous practice in textile factories that fail to meet legal ethical and environmental standards. Hecho en Bs. As. unstitches the tragic history of their city’s garment sweatshops, and reveals the catalyst that spurred a generation of designers to promote responsible consumption. (995 Words) - By Roberta Rios

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news