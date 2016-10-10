Comfort Women: the Korean victims behind Japanese military sexual slavery
In July 1942, Ok-Sun Lee was 16 years old. Whilst out on an errand she was abducted in broad daylight by the Japanese military and held as a sex slave or ‘comfort woman’. She was one of an estimated 400,000 Korean women who were victims of Japanese military sexual slavery during the country’s period of colonisation. She spoke to Big Issue Korea at one of the ‘Wednesday Demonstrations’ in Seoul, where the remaining Comfort Women are still searching for an apology from the Japanese government. (1210 Words) - By Seong-Cheol Bae
Many of the comfort women, some now in their 90s, live in the House of Sharing on the outskirts of Seoul - a home and a place of healing for the surviving surviving victims of sexual slavery at the hands of the Japanese military.Credit: Courtesy of the House of Sharing
One of the surviving comfort women, who've demonstrated every Wednesday for the past 24 years in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.Credit: Courtesy of the House of Sharing
In the foreground a bust of Kim Hak-sun, the first woman to come forward in public to share her story about the plight of the comfort women who were held in sexual slavery by members of the Japanese Imperial Military.Credit: Shin Jung Hyuk
The Museum of Sexual Slavery by Japanese Military exists to share the truth about the Japanese military’s brutal abuse of comfort women and to educate descendants and the public.Credit: Shin Jung Hyuk
28th December 2015 marks the date on which the South Korean and Japanese governments agreed to settle the issue of comfort women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military.Credit: Big Issue Korea
Youth South Korean women join the Wednesday Demonstration outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul in support of comfort women.Credit: Courtesy of Big Issue Korea
The statue of comfort woman at the House of Sharing on the outskirts of Seoul.Credit: Shin Jung Hyuk
"We must record these things that are forced upon us." The words of Hak-Soon Kim, the first comfort woman to speak out publicly in 1991.Credit: Shin Jung Hyuk
The story of Kim Hak-sun's tragic life as a Korean comfort woman was published in the book "The Korean Comfort Women Who Were Coercively Dragged Away for the Military," published in Korea in 1993.Credit: Shin Jung Hyuk
