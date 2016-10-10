print logo
Edinburgh Tool Library: improving lives by changing the drill of community sharing

 INSP 10 October 2016

From an old police tardis on Edinburgh’s famous Leith Walk to award-winning sustainable business, Edinburgh Tool Library is one of Scotland’s social enterprise stories of the year. As the first of its kind in the UK, the library allows people to borrow tools helping them improve their homes and communities. INSP speaks to two members about how their lives have benefitted from Chris’ big social idea. (668 Words) - By Cat Cochrane

INSP_Edinburgh Tool Library 1

Edinburgh Tool Library's founder Chris HellawellCredit: Edinburgh Tool Library

INSP_Edinburgh Tool Library 2

The new Edinburgh Tool Library workshop is opening up the opportunity for mentoring programs and social partnershipsCredit: Edinburgh Tool Library

INSP_Edinburgh Tool Library 3

The Edinburgh Tool Library is officially the first of its kind in the UK.Credit: Edinburgh Tool Library


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

