Edinburgh Tool Library: improving lives by changing the drill of community sharing

INSP 10 October 2016

From an old police tardis on Edinburgh’s famous Leith Walk to award-winning sustainable business, Edinburgh Tool Library is one of Scotland’s social enterprise stories of the year. As the first of its kind in the UK, the library allows people to borrow tools helping them improve their homes and communities. INSP speaks to two members about how their lives have benefitted from Chris’ big social idea. (668 Words) - By Cat Cochrane

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news