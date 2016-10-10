Fare to Share: the Washington D.C. restauranteur leading by tasty example

With three dollars in his pocket, Kazi Mannan arrived in the United States from Pakistan at the age of 25. Two decades later, he owns a successful limousine business and restaurant in Washington D.C. Spurred on by his own experiences of poverty, he opens the door of his restaurant to the city’s homeless community, as a place to eat for free. Street Sense speaks to the humble social entrepreneur — described locally as “a lifesaver” — about his sharing ideals. (741 Words) - By Rokia Hassanein