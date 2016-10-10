print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Fare to Share: the Washington D.C. restauranteur leading by tasty example

 Street Sense - USA 10 October 2016

With three dollars in his pocket, Kazi Mannan arrived in the United States from Pakistan at the age of 25. Two decades later, he owns a successful limousine business and restaurant in Washington D.C. Spurred on by his own experiences of poverty, he opens the door of his restaurant to the city’s homeless community, as a place to eat for free. Street Sense speaks to the humble social entrepreneur — described locally as “a lifesaver” — about his sharing ideals. (741 Words) - By Rokia Hassanein

SSE_Fair to Share 1

Restaurant owner Kazi Mannan serves food for lunch at Georgetown Ministry Center. He’s never missed a Sunday since beginning the partnership in November 2015. Credit: Benjamin Burgess

SSE_Fair to Share 2

House of Mayur, Kazi Mannan's restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C. where homeless people can eat for free.Credit: Rokia Hassanein


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo