Italian olive grove stands in way of European energy security

In the sleepy town of Melendugno, a grove of olive trees – some of which are believed to be more than 400 years old – are standing in the way of Brussels’ attempts to diversify away from a reliance on Russia for energy. They are directly in the path of a $45 billion pipeline designed to bring gas from central Asia. Developers have the approval of Rome, but are being thwarted by the local authority. (1317 Words) - By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes