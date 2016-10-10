Italian olive grove stands in way of European energy security

Reuters 10 October 2016
In the sleepy town of Melendugno, a grove of olive trees – some of which are believed to be more than 400 years old – are standing in the way of Brussels’ attempts to diversify away from a reliance on Russia for energy. They are directly in the path of a $45 billion pipeline designed to bring gas from central Asia. Developers have the approval of Rome, but are being thwarted by the local authority. (1317 Words) - By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes
