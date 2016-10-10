Our vendors: Marta (Big Issue North, Manchester, UK)

Big Issue North - UK 10 October 2016
Romanian-born Marta sells Big Issue North in Manchester, where she lives with her boyfriend. Two months pregnant after four years of trying, she is excited about having her first baby in England. Despite the hardship she left behind in her homeland, she says, “I would like a house in Romania one day with my children and my boyfriend.” (467 Words) - By Christian Lisseman
