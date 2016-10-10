Our vendors: Shane (The Big Issue Australia, Geelong, Australia)

Shane sells Big Issue Australia in the city of Geelong, southwest of Melbourne. Following his experience of open-heart surgery at a young age he acquired an empathy which led to caring for people with physical and mental disabilities. As a carer for his wife, Tanya, who has cerebral palsy, Shane balances his responsibilities well. “I can’t imagine myself doing another job now. This is the greatest job I’ve ever had. It’s the people who make your day,” he says. (543 Words) - By Peter Ascot