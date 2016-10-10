Should we just give homes to the homeless?

Hus Forbi - Denmark 10 October 2016

A team from Hus Forbi attended the 11th European Research Conference on Homelessness in Copenhagen on 23 September. This is the first of their reports from the conference, in which they hear about the relative merits of Housing First and the traditional hostel system for getting people out of homelessness. (472 Words) - By Poul Struve Nielsen, Peter Andersen and Henrik Søndergaard Pedersen

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news