UN resolution on journalist safety passed, but a long way still to go

The UN Human Rights Council has introduced more comprehensive measurements to ensure the global safety of journalists and protect press freedom. The latest resolution has been described as a “wonderful reiteration” by Reporters Without Borders’ Advocacy and Communications Officer Margaux Ewen. However, while calls have been made to member states to implement their international obligations, it has been noted that this first step must be directly translated to action on the ground. (1108 Words) - By Tharanga Yakupitiyage