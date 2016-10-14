“We’re doomed, let’s dance”: alt-country truth-teller Todd Snider returns

Celebrating his 50th birthday and 22nd year in the music business this week, American singer-songwriter Todd Snider returns with a new album and 26-date U.S. tour. Once known as the voice of an alienated generation that rejected yuppie values and consumerism, Snider speaks to The Contributor about his latest work and upcoming shows. “This is genuinely my political statement to the world,” he says. “If you ask me about the election or the state of the world, I’m like… we’re doomed, let’s dance.” (1963 Words) - By Holly Gleeson