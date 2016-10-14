Interview: Margaret Atwood talks hybrid superheroes, poverty and climate change

Canadian literary icon Margaret Atwood has a much-lauded writing career spanning more than 50 years, but she is also known for her graphic novels, travels and animal activism. Each of these interests has found a place in her latest book, Angel Catbird, written as part of her mission to raise awareness about the plight of wild birds. Atwood has created some of the greatest fictional dystopias, but she tells Megaphone that our slow reaction to climate change could be the end of humanity in real life. (1426 Words) - By Joanna Reid