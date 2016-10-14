Our vendors: Ermias Teklay (Surprise, Langenthal, Switzerland)

40-year-old Ermias Teklay has been living in Switzerland for eight years, having moved from his homeland of Eritrea. Now selling Surprise street magazine in the town of Langenthal, he shares why he has gone from an outsider to being part of the local landscape of his hometown. With a two-year-old daughter living in Geneva, Ermias is on a mission to gain new skills for work, allowing him the income to visit Diamond more regularly. (612 Words) - By Isabel Mosimann