First of its kind D.C. suicide prevention law addresses homeless and at-risk youth

Street Sense - USA 21 October 2016

A first-of-its-kind law in Washington D.C. means that, starting this month, teachers and principals must complete training every two years to help address suicide rates of homeless and otherwise marginalised young people. The Youth Suicide Prevention and School Climate Survey Act 2016 sets out guidelines to support seven categories of at-risk youth groups including youths experiencing homelessness or out-of-home settings and those who identify as LGBTQ. (569 Words) - By Anna Riley

This month sees the official implementation of a District of Columbia law which aims to address the correlation between suicide rates by homeless youths. Credit: Street Sense

