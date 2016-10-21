Long player: an interview with evergreen singer Petula Clark

She’s been covered by Frank Sinatra, danced with Fred Astaire and caused unexpected controversy by being the first white women to touch a black man on U.S. television in 1968 – but 84-year-old Petula Clark has no plans to quit her long career any time soon. Following the release of her new album, From Now On, the singer shares a life of fighting shyness and depression to shine onstage. (1441 Words) - By Sophie Haydock