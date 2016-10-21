Northern Canada’s Deline, population 500, gets self-governance
The small Canadian Northwest Territories community of Deline is adjusting to self-rule following a 20-year campaign to regulate its own laws. Its 500 inhabitants achieved independence on 1 September, allowing it to take control of its education, language use, welfare and land planning, among other laws. Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod said Deline was “an inspiration.” (379 Words) - By Ethan Lou
Council member Morris Neyelle embraces Deline Got'ine chief negotiator Danny Gaudet at a leadership ceremony in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada.Credit: Reuters/Pat Kane
Former Deline chief, George Cleary, wears a jacket made of caribou while standing against a drying moose hide in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada. Credit: Reuters/Pat Kane
Elders Irene Tetso and Veronica Bayha watch men play handgames at the community hall in in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada. Credit: Reuters/Pat Kane
Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada. Credit: Reuters/Pat Kane
